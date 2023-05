Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation aims for a monument on the National Mall NPR's A Martinez speaks with Michael "Rod" Rodriguez, president and CEO of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation, about plans for a national monument, and how he is marking Memorial Day.

