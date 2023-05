How did burgers become a cookout standard? 'Hamburger Dreams' author has the answer Chris Carosa literally wrote the book on burgers. In Hamburger Dreams, he traces the first hamburger to 1885, and to two brothers Frank and Charles Menches.

