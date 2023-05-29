Government official in India drains reservoir to recover his dropped cellphone

It took three days to pump out the water. The official, who was taking a selfie when he dropped the phone, said it contained sensitive info, but when found it no longer worked. He's been suspended.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

Imagine dropping your phone in a reservoir while taking a selfie. Just let it go, and get a replacement, right? No. When this happened to a government official in India, he ordered the reservoir drained. It took three days to pump out close to 500,000 gallons of water. The food inspector claimed the phone contains sensitive government information, but when it was found, surprise, it no longer worked, and the official ended up getting suspended.

