1A Remaking America: The Outlook For Trans Youth In Texas This has been a record year for legislation aimed at trans youth. More than a dozen states have passed laws limiting gender-affirming care for minors.

This month Texas became the largest state to do so. The new state law bans hormone therapies, puberty blockers, and gender-affirming surgeries for people under the age of 18. It also includes language about "weaning" trans youth off medication that is not "medically appropriate." Medical experts say there is no safe way to do so.

It passed both chambers of the state legislature and is on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. Abbott said he would sign the bill.

We discuss the bill and what it means for families and medical providers. We also revisit our conversation from November 2022 in Austin, Texas.

1A Remaking America: The Outlook For Trans Youth In Texas

Listen · 1:11:16
Sunny Bryant poses in her bedroom at her Houston, Texas, home on March 4, 2022.

What is the history of this law and what does it mean for families and medical providers?

We also revisit our November 2022 discussion from Austin, Texas.

Dallas Morning News Investigative Reporter Lauren McGaughy and Medical Director at Deseo Dr. Molly McClain join us for the conversation.

