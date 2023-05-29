In Good Health: Living With Sleep Disorders

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jeff T. Green/Getty Images Jeff T. Green/Getty Images

We spend about a third of our lives sleeping. But for many, that full night of rest doesn't come easy, or at all.

It's estimated that sleep disorders affect between 50 and 70 million people in America. That includes conditions like sleep apnea, insomnia, and narcolepsy. But depictions of living with a sleep disorder — like those in The Simpsons — don't always get it right.

Even without a disorder, how we sleep has a major impact on our health. It affects our immune system, hormones, and heart health.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation helps fund sleep research and clinics like CHI-PAP in Chicago, but treatments for sleep issues are still costly. Getting a sleep study done in a lab usually costs between $1,000 and $10,000.

What are the most common sleep disorders? What's the best approach to treating them? And what's good sleep hygiene?

Assistant Professor at Johns Hopkins Medicine Dr. Kali Cyrus, pulmonologist Dr. Justin Fiala and President and CEO of Project Sleep Julie Flygare join us for the conversation and to answer your questions.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.