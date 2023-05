Memorial Day: Actor Gary Sinise and the LT. Dan Band perform for troops and veterans Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band are playing for troops and veterans while celebrating service members on Memorial Day.

National Memorial Day: Actor Gary Sinise and the LT. Dan Band perform for troops and veterans Memorial Day: Actor Gary Sinise and the LT. Dan Band perform for troops and veterans Listen · 5:02 5:02 Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band are playing for troops and veterans while celebrating service members on Memorial Day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor