Los Angeles' storied makeout spots offer a vantage point for the city's growth NPR's Ailsa Chang goes on a tour with LA Times columnist Patt Morrison of Los Angeles' top makeout spots, which offer a vantage point into the city's last century of development and urban sprawl.

National Los Angeles' storied makeout spots offer a vantage point for the city's growth Los Angeles' storied makeout spots offer a vantage point for the city's growth Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang goes on a tour with LA Times columnist Patt Morrison of Los Angeles' top makeout spots, which offer a vantage point into the city's last century of development and urban sprawl. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor