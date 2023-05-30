These are the new movies and TV shows we can't wait to watch this summer

Enlarge this image toggle caption Disney/Pixar, Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, Jon Pack/Sony Pictures Classics, Sony Pictures Animation, Des Willie/Marvel Disney/Pixar, Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, Jon Pack/Sony Pictures Classics, Sony Pictures Animation, Des Willie/Marvel

Studios raced to finish summer attractions ahead of the writers strike — and we're back with a great big guide of what to watch as the days get hotter and longer. You can search by genre and where to see it — whether on your couch or in the theater.