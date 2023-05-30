Accessibility links
What to watch summer 2023: The best TV and movies by platform and genre Studios raced to finish summer attractions ahead of the writers strike. So we're back with a great big, filterable guide of what to watch — and where to find it — as the days get hotter and longer.

These are the new movies and TV shows we can't wait to watch this summer

Clockwise from top left: Elemental, Flamin' Hot, Barbie, Shortcomings, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Secret Invasion.

Disney/Pixar, Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, Jon Pack/Sony Pictures Classics, Sony Pictures Animation, Des Willie/Marvel

Clockwise from top left: Elemental, Flamin' Hot, Barbie, Shortcomings, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Secret Invasion.

Disney/Pixar, Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, Jon Pack/Sony Pictures Classics, Sony Pictures Animation, Des Willie/Marvel

Studios raced to finish summer attractions ahead of the writers strike — and we're back with a great big guide of what to watch as the days get hotter and longer. You can search by genre and where to see it — whether on your couch or in the theater.

