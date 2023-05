Morning news brief Russia launched a pre-dawn air raid on Ukraine's capital. Republican presidential hopefuls head to Iowa. China launches a new crew into space, including its first civilian astronaut.

Europe Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:39 10:39 Russia launched a pre-dawn air raid on Ukraine's capital. Republican presidential hopefuls head to Iowa. China launches a new crew into space, including its first civilian astronaut. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor