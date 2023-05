Ukrainian fighters lay the groundwork to reclaim land south of the Dnipro River Four soldiers in Ukraine's south have spent months making clandestine trips across the river dividing Ukrainian and Russian forces, preparing for a counteroffensive to reclaim occupied land.

