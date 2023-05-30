Accessibility links
Refugees fleeing fighting in Sudan are streaming into neighboring Chad The stories of those refugees crossing the border from Sudan to Chad, tell of horror, destruction and non stop fighting, in a dreadful deja vu of Darfur's genocidal past.

A makeshift camp in Borota, Chad, for refugees fleeing fighting in the Darfur region of Sudan. The violence in Darfur has grown in intensity in the past few weeks, since the conflict between the two warring generals began mid April. Emmanuel Akinwotu/NPR hide caption

The Darfur region in West Sudan is a vast area that has been traumatised by decades of genocidal violence. It is now suffering again.

While the capital Khartoum has been the epicentre of the recent conflict between two warring generals, those fleeing from Darfur have been sharing their accounts of the brutal and under-reported fighting there.

Thousands of people have been making their way over the Sudan border, to neighbouring Chad, a country that is already sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees from previous conflicts in Darfur. NPR's Africa correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu reports from Chad.