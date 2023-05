Refugees fleeing fighting in Sudan are still streaming into neighboring Chad The stories of those refugees crossing the border from Sudan to Chad, tell of horror, destruction and non stop fighting, in a dreadful deja vu of Darfur's genocidal past.

Africa Refugees fleeing fighting in Sudan are still streaming into neighboring Chad The stories of those refugees crossing the border from Sudan to Chad, tell of horror, destruction and non stop fighting, in a dreadful deja vu of Darfur's genocidal past.