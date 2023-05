China launches a new 3-person crew for its orbiting space station The crew, including China's first civilian astronaut, will overlap briefly with three now aboard the Tiangong station, who will then return to Earth after completing their six-month mission.

Space China launches a new 3-person crew for its orbiting space station China launches a new 3-person crew for its orbiting space station Audio will be available later today. The crew, including China's first civilian astronaut, will overlap briefly with three now aboard the Tiangong station, who will then return to Earth after completing their six-month mission. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor