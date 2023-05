Contestant in cheese rolling is knocked unconscious but comes out on top Contestants gather in England for the Coopers Hill Cheese Rolling to chase a big wheel of cheese down a steep hill. Canadian Delaney Irving regained conscious to find out she won the woman's race.

