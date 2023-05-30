How K-Beauty Revolutionized Skincare — And Became Obsessed with Perfection : The Pulse When NPR host Elise Hu moved to South Korea to be an international correspondent, she ended up getting a crash course on Korean beauty and the country's billion-dollar cosmetics industry. She explains the rise of the industry, its appeal, and the high standards it sets for appearance. On this episode, a conversation with Elise Hu about her new book, "Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty capital."

