Accessibility links
How K-Beauty Revolutionized Skincare — And Became Obsessed with Perfection : The Pulse When NPR host Elise Hu moved to South Korea to be an international correspondent, she ended up getting a crash course on Korean beauty and the country's billion-dollar cosmetics industry. She explains the rise of the industry, its appeal, and the high standards it sets for appearance. On this episode, a conversation with Elise Hu about her new book, "Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty capital."

The Pulse

How K-Beauty Revolutionized Skincare — And Became Obsessed with Perfection

How K-Beauty Revolutionized Skincare — And Became Obsessed with Perfection

Listen · 27:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1178809572/1178814234" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

When NPR host Elise Hu moved to South Korea to be an international correspondent, she ended up getting a crash course on Korean beauty and the country's billion-dollar cosmetics industry. She explains the rise of the industry, its appeal, and the high standards it sets for appearance. On this episode, a conversation with Elise Hu about her new book, "Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty capital."