Mitigating the risk of AI should be a global priority, open letter says AI or artificial intelligence is a risk to humanity, at par with the pandemic and nuclear war, according to an open letter, signed by more than 350 executives, researchers and engineers.

Technology Mitigating the risk of AI should be a global priority, open letter says Mitigating the risk of AI should be a global priority, open letter says Listen · 4:04 4:04 AI or artificial intelligence is a risk to humanity, at par with the pandemic and nuclear war, according to an open letter, signed by more than 350 executives, researchers and engineers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor