National Security 5 years after U.S. left Iran nuclear deal, more enriched Uranium and much less trust 5 years after U.S. left Iran nuclear deal, more enriched Uranium and much less trust Listen · 11:17 11:17 It's been five years since the U.S. pulled out of the nuclear deal. How close is Iran to a bomb? What can the U.S. do to stop them? And how are regional and global shifts changing the equation?