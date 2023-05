The impact of video games on child development is often misunderstood Video games can get a bad rap when it comes to kids and mental health, but their impact on child development is often misunderstood. Gaming can be a powerful training tool for a variety of skills.

Gaming The impact of video games on child development is often misunderstood The impact of video games on child development is often misunderstood Listen · 6:21 6:21 Video games can get a bad rap when it comes to kids and mental health, but their impact on child development is often misunderstood. Gaming can be a powerful training tool for a variety of skills. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor