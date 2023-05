Appeals court clears the way to shield Sackler family from opioid crisis lawsuits A landmark appeals court ruling would shelter members of the Sackler family from lawsuits linked to opioids and their company Purdue Pharma.

Law Appeals court clears the way to shield Sackler family from opioid crisis lawsuits Appeals court clears the way to shield Sackler family from opioid crisis lawsuits Listen · 3:53 3:53 A landmark appeals court ruling would shelter members of the Sackler family from lawsuits linked to opioids and their company Purdue Pharma. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor