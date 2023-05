Peter One blends West African nostalgia with Nashville flair in first solo album NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with musician Peter One about starting from scratch in Nashville after a successful career in Côte d'Ivoire and his first album in decades Come Back to Me.

