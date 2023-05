Storm surge from hurricanes is deadly. New computer models can better forecast it The National Hurricane Center is upgrading the computer models it uses to predict storm surge. People will be able to see maps about how much storm surge is predicted when a storm is headed their way.

Weather Storm surge from hurricanes is deadly. New computer models can better forecast it Storm surge from hurricanes is deadly. New computer models can better forecast it Audio will be available later today. The National Hurricane Center is upgrading the computer models it uses to predict storm surge. People will be able to see maps about how much storm surge is predicted when a storm is headed their way. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor