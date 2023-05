Debt ceiling legislation clears a hurdle and moves to House floor for a vote The House of Representatives is on track to vote on the deal that President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated to lift the nation's debt limit.

Politics Debt ceiling legislation clears a hurdle and moves to House floor for a vote Debt ceiling legislation clears a hurdle and moves to House floor for a vote Listen · 3:32 3:32 The House of Representatives is on track to vote on the deal that President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated to lift the nation's debt limit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor