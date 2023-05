Experts issue a dire warning about AI and encourage limits be imposed NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Scott Niekum, University of Massachusetts Amherst associate professor, about tech leaders issuing another warning about the potential threats AI poses to humanity.

Technology Experts issue a dire warning about AI and encourage limits be imposed Experts issue a dire warning about AI and encourage limits be imposed Listen · 5:13 5:13 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Scott Niekum, University of Massachusetts Amherst associate professor, about tech leaders issuing another warning about the potential threats AI poses to humanity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor