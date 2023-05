Deal that allows Ukraine to export grain across the Black Sea has been extended NPR's Michel Martin speaks to European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean about efforts to help Ukraine export grains and agricultural products.

Europe Deal that allows Ukraine to export grain across the Black Sea has been extended Deal that allows Ukraine to export grain across the Black Sea has been extended Listen · 3:50 3:50 NPR's Michel Martin speaks to European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean about efforts to help Ukraine export grains and agricultural products. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor