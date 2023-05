Trial begins for Robert Bowers, accused of killing 11 in a Pittsburgh synagogue The trial for the accused shooter in the 2018 synagogue shooting is underway. Eleven Jewish worshippers were killed and six more injured. The shooter could get the death penalty.

National Trial begins for Robert Bowers, accused of killing 11 in a Pittsburgh synagogue Trial begins for Robert Bowers, accused of killing 11 in a Pittsburgh synagogue Audio will be available later today. The trial for the accused shooter in the 2018 synagogue shooting is underway. Eleven Jewish worshippers were killed and six more injured. The shooter could get the death penalty. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor