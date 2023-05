The plan to remove a mosque's domes in China sparks rare protest Hundreds of people gathered outside a mosque in southwestern China. They were protesting the planned removal of the mosque's domes, part of a nationwide campaign to eliminate Islamic influences.

Hundreds of people gathered outside a mosque in southwestern China. They were protesting the planned removal of the mosque's domes, part of a nationwide campaign to eliminate Islamic influences.