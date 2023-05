Blues musician Otis Taylor graduates high school 57 years after getting expelled In 1966, a couple months before he was set to graduate, Otis Taylor was told he needed to cut his short afro or he'd be kicked out. Now, 57 years after he left, he has received a diploma.

In 1966, a couple months before he was set to graduate, Otis Taylor was told he needed to cut his short afro or he'd be kicked out. Now, 57 years after he left, he has received a diploma.