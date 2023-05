60 years ago, students joined the civil rights movement with 'The Children's Crusade' The Birmingham movement in 1963 was a turning point when children joined the struggle for equal rights. The brutal response from white segregationists galvanized support for the Civil Rights Act.

60 years ago, students joined the civil rights movement with 'The Children's Crusade' The Birmingham movement in 1963 was a turning point when children joined the struggle for equal rights. The brutal response from white segregationists galvanized support for the Civil Rights Act.