Legislation to raise the debt ceiling and cap spending moves to the Senate NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, about the passage in the House of the bipartisan bill to raise the debt ceiling.

Politics Legislation to raise the debt ceiling and cap spending moves to the Senate Legislation to raise the debt ceiling and cap spending moves to the Senate Listen · 5:13 5:13 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, about the passage in the House of the bipartisan bill to raise the debt ceiling. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor