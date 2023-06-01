Maryland license plate unknowingly promotes gambling

The plate commemorates the War of 1812 — featuring a website that belonged to a nonprofit that raised money for bicentennial projects. The address now belongs to a gambling site in the Philippines.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. If you drive a car with Maryland plates, there's a chance you're unknowingly promoting gambling. That's because if your car has a license plate that commemorates the War of 1812, it features a website that used to belong to a nonprofit that raised money for bicentennial projects. Now the web address belongs to a gambling site in the Philippines. The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration says it's not affiliated with the site and it's trying to resolve the issue. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.