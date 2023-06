Decoupling reliance on China has been a difficult to sell to U.S. business leaders U.S.-China relations continue to sour. NPR's A Martinez talks to Yale University senior fellow Stephen Roach, who outlines a roadmap for relations with China in his book: Accidental Conflict.

Asia Decoupling reliance on China has been a difficult to sell to U.S. business leaders Decoupling reliance on China has been a difficult to sell to U.S. business leaders Listen · 4:29 4:29 U.S.-China relations continue to sour. NPR's A Martinez talks to Yale University senior fellow Stephen Roach, who outlines a roadmap for relations with China in his book: Accidental Conflict. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor