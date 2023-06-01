Accessibility links
Russian involvement on Mount Athos didn't draw attention until Russia invaded Ukraine Mount Athos in Greece is a revered site for the Orthodox Church — and potentially attractive as an unorthodox route for Russian money into Europe.

Heard on Morning Edition

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the St Panteleimon Monastery on Mount Athos, in Karyes on May 28, 2016. Putin, who has often talked about his strong Orthodox faith, will join celebrations for the 1,000th anniversary of the Russian presence at the ancient, all-male monastic community of Mount Athos. ALEXEI DRUZHININ/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

ALEXEI DRUZHININ/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the St Panteleimon Monastery on Mount Athos, in Karyes on May 28, 2016. Putin, who has often talked about his strong Orthodox faith, will join celebrations for the 1,000th anniversary of the Russian presence at the ancient, all-male monastic community of Mount Athos.

ALEXEI DRUZHININ/AFP via Getty Images

Contributor Eliza Triantafillou