If you're in the market for a new home, how about a 200-year-old castle?

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Are you in the market for a new home? A 200-year-old castle is listed for about $37,000 on the Scottish island of Fetlar. It comes with a tower, courtyard and gardens - sounds like a steal. There's a catch, though. Renovations on the 40-acre property will cost $15 million. Maybe you could turn it into a 24-bedroom getaway and then ask 23 of your closest friends to come stay for just half a mil each. It's MORNING EDITION.

