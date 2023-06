Poet Kwame Alexander reflects on 'Why Fathers Cry at Night' "I'm not a grown man — I'm a growing man," Alexander says. His new memoir started as a book of love poems, but ended up being a collection of essays and poems about love, divorce and raising children.

