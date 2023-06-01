Authors Emily Henry and Bolu Babalola give their hottest summer reading recs

It's finally summer! And what better way to celebrate than to pick up a juicy book on a nice day? Romance authors Bolu Babalola and Emily Henry join host Brittany Luse to give their recommendations for great summer reads. Plus, they play a dating game featuring literary hotties.

Books featured in this episode:

Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola

Happy Place by Emily Henry

You're Invited by Amanda Jayatissa

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan





