Authors Emily Henry and Bolu Babalola give their hottest summer reading recs
Authors Emily Henry and Bolu Babalola give their hottest summer reading recs
It's finally summer! And what better way to celebrate than to pick up a juicy book on a nice day? Romance authors Bolu Babalola and Emily Henry join host Brittany Luse to give their recommendations for great summer reads. Plus, they play a dating game featuring literary hotties.
Books featured in this episode:
Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola
Happy Place by Emily Henry
You're Invited by Amanda Jayatissa
Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan
This episode of It's Been a Minute was produced by Liam McBain. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Patrick Murray. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.