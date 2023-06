Dancers at a Los Angeles topless bar become the country's first unionized strippers Dancers at a Los Angeles bar recently became the first strippers in the nation to win union recognition. Dancers at Star Garden hope to inspire other strippers across the country to unionize.

Business Dancers at a Los Angeles topless bar become the country's first unionized strippers Dancers at a Los Angeles topless bar become the country's first unionized strippers Listen · 3:31 3:31 Dancers at a Los Angeles bar recently became the first strippers in the nation to win union recognition. Dancers at Star Garden hope to inspire other strippers across the country to unionize. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor