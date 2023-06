600,000 DACA recipients wait in limbo as a court considers the program's future A federal court in Texas hears arguments Thursday in a long-running case about the future of DACA. The program provides temporary legal protection to some immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

National 600,000 DACA recipients wait in limbo as a court considers the program's future 600,000 DACA recipients wait in limbo as a court considers the program's future Listen · 3:28 3:28 A federal court in Texas hears arguments Thursday in a long-running case about the future of DACA. The program provides temporary legal protection to some immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor