This week in science: a paralyzed man walks again and a sticker-like vaccine patch Short Wave hosts Emily Kwong and Regina Barber talk about a paralyzed man that walked again, a sticker vaccine and the science behind a crop of new RSV vaccines.

Science This week in science: a paralyzed man walks again and a sticker-like vaccine patch This week in science: a paralyzed man walks again and a sticker-like vaccine patch Listen · 8:17 8:17 Short Wave hosts Emily Kwong and Regina Barber talk about a paralyzed man that walked again, a sticker vaccine and the science behind a crop of new RSV vaccines. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor