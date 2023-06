Speaker Kevin McCarthy is celebrating after the House passed the debt ceiling bill Roughly six months after Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House, he negotiated a bipartisan bill to lift the debt ceiling and avoid default — which passed overwhelmingly with 300 votes.

Politics Speaker Kevin McCarthy is celebrating after the House passed the debt ceiling bill 3:40 Roughly six months after Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House, he negotiated a bipartisan bill to lift the debt ceiling and avoid default — which passed overwhelmingly with 300 votes.