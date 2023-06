Dropping the name of a Confederate leader, Fort Bragg is becoming Fort Liberty After more than a century as Fort Bragg, the Army's largest base by population becomes Fort Liberty Friday. Bragg is among nine army bases that are dropping the names of Confederate leaders.

