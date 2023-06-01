Eric Andre

At this point in his career, Eric Andre is almost a household name.

He was in the last Jackass movie, and made a prank movie of his own called Bad Trip. He had a Netflix special called Eric Andre: Legalize Everything. Andre was also Azizi the Hyena in The Lion King live-action remake.

The Eric Andre Show was his first big project. The show kicked off in 2012, and is entering its sixth season.

The Eric Andre Show is a talk show, but it's almost a deconstruction of what a talk show should be – at the top of every episode, there's a montage of Andre literally deconstructing the set. Destroying it with his body... also eating glass, spitting blood, just sorta freaking out, while a jazz combo plays the show's opening song.

Usually the point of a talk show is to make guests comfortable. Andre's greatest pleasure seems to be to make his guests squirm. Great talk show hosts are always in control. Andre always seems to be veering off a cliff.

To celebrate the latest season of The Eric Andre Show we dug deep into the archives from when the show first premiered more than a decade ago. In this extended cut we dive even deeper into the madness of the show with Andre. Plus, he told us what it was like to collaborate with comedian Hannibal Buress, and how he initially came up with the idea for the show.

This interview originally aired July of 2012.