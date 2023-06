Prosecutors say Trump talks about keeping classified documents on a recording NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti about evidence former President Donald Trump admitted he kept classified documents after leaving office.

Law Prosecutors say Trump talks about keeping classified documents on a recording Prosecutors say Trump talks about keeping classified documents on a recording Listen · 4:00 4:00 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti about evidence former President Donald Trump admitted he kept classified documents after leaving office. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor