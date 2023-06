Carpenters are working at a frenzied pace to finish repairing Notre Dame Cathedral Workers across France are rushing to restore various parts of Notre Dame Cathedral, with a goal to reopen the site in Paris in December 2024 — five years after a destructive fire.

