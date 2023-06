The conflict in Sudan leaves hundreds dead, including babies at an orphanage NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Reuters journalist Maggie Michael about the deaths of at least 50 children at a state-run orphanage in Sudan since fighting began weeks ago in Khartoum.

Africa The conflict in Sudan leaves hundreds dead, including babies at an orphanage The conflict in Sudan leaves hundreds dead, including babies at an orphanage Listen · 4:13 4:13 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Reuters journalist Maggie Michael about the deaths of at least 50 children at a state-run orphanage in Sudan since fighting began weeks ago in Khartoum. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor