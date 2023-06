Why some of the water in Venice's Grand Canal recently turned bright green Officials in Italy ordered a police investigation, and environmental experts tested the water. The culprit? Fluorescein — a chemical used during underwater construction to find leaks.

Europe Why some of the water in Venice's Grand Canal recently turned bright green Why some of the water in Venice's Grand Canal recently turned bright green Listen · 0:27 0:27 Officials in Italy ordered a police investigation, and environmental experts tested the water. The culprit? Fluorescein — a chemical used during underwater construction to find leaks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor