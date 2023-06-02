Why some of the water in Venice's Grand Canal recently turned bright green

Officials in Italy ordered a police investigation, and environmental experts tested the water. The culprit? Fluorescein — a chemical used during underwater construction to find leaks.

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Some of the water in Venice, Italy's Grand Canal, recently turned bright green. Officials ordered a police investigation. Environmental experts tested the water. The culprit? Fluorescein. It's a chemical used during underwater construction to find leaks. It's unclear whether a suspect has been identified. Thankfully, the Hulk-hued water wasn't toxic. Officials still don't know how it happened, but they say it definitely was not an accident.

