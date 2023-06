The message that will be engraved on NASA's spacecraft to orbit Jupiter U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón has written a poem that will fly on NASA's Europa Clipper, which will explore one of Jupiter's moons. And you can add your name to the poem.

