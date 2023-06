How will generative AI — such as ChatGPT — affect the workplace? New technologies often benefit highly paid, college-educated professionals — while putting others out of work. Research indicates generative AI could benefit middle-skill workers in surprising ways.

New technologies often benefit highly paid, college-educated professionals — while putting others out of work. Research indicates generative AI could benefit middle-skill workers in surprising ways.