Ex-Wimbledon champ Garbiñe Muguruza is engaged to fan who asked for a selfie Muguruza was walking through Central Park two years ago when a fan wished her luck at the U.S. Open and asked for a selfie. That fan, Arthur Borges, recently asked her to marry him. She said yes.

Sports Ex-Wimbledon champ Garbiñe Muguruza is engaged to fan who asked for a selfie Ex-Wimbledon champ Garbiñe Muguruza is engaged to fan who asked for a selfie 0:28 Muguruza was walking through Central Park two years ago when a fan wished her luck at the U.S. Open and asked for a selfie. That fan, Arthur Borges, recently asked her to marry him. She said yes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor