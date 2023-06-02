Ex-Wimbledon champ Garbiñe Muguruza is engaged to fan who asked for a selfie

Muguruza was walking through Central Park two years ago when a fan wished her luck at the U.S. Open and asked for a selfie. That fan, Arthur Borges, recently asked her to marry him. She said yes.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Two-time Grand Slam tennis champ Garbine Muguruza was taking a walk through Central Park two years ago when what she described as a wow-he's-so-handsome fan wished her luck at the U.S. Open and asked for a selfie. She said yes to the man, Arthur Borges, who at the time was a model for Tom Ford. And yes, I have confirmed he is extremely handsome. Anyways, Garbine recently said yes to him again when he got on one knee and popped the question - love, set, match and marriage. It's MORNING EDITION.

